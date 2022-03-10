Syracuse women’s ice hockey vs Quinnipiac: Game thread and poll

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team makes their 2nd NCAA appearance in program history tonight. The Orange face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats with the winner advancing to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Puck drops at 6:00 and the game will be broadcast on Big10+
Opportunity awaits⏳— Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) March 10, 2022
Puck drop at 6 pm on Big10+ (no subscription required)
NCAA Regional Semifinal
Columbus, Ohio#CDP pic.twitter.com/De5ZvBwidn
Can the Orange bring home the program’s first NCAA win tonight?
Poll
Who wins between Syracuse and Quinnipiac?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Syracuse survives and advances
-
33%
Quinnipiac and we applaud the Orange for a great season
Loading comments...