Syracuse women’s ice hockey vs Quinnipiac: Game thread and poll

One Orange team is hoping to make a Cinderella March run

By Kevin M Wall
Syndication: Burlington BRIAN JENKINS/For the FREE PRESS

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team makes their 2nd NCAA appearance in program history tonight. The Orange face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats with the winner advancing to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Puck drops at 6:00 and the game will be broadcast on Big10+

Can the Orange bring home the program’s first NCAA win tonight?

Poll

Who wins between Syracuse and Quinnipiac?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Syracuse survives and advances
    (12 votes)
  • 33%
    Quinnipiac and we applaud the Orange for a great season
    (6 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

