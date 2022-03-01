Syracuse women’s basketball: Teisha Hyman earns All-ACC honors

In a season that ended pretty poorly for the Syracuse Orange, Teisha Hyman was one of the bright spots. After missing all of the 2020-21 season with an injury, Hyman returned to lead the team in just about every category. Those stats earned her an All-ACC Honorable Mention by the Blue Ribbon Panel today.

Hyman played all 28 regular season games and finished as the conference leader in steals and steals per game. The point guard averaged 15.8 points per game, fifth most in the ACC. Additionally, she was third in free throw percentage (.829), sixth in assists per game (3.9), and 12th in FG percentage (.415)

Hyman went on an incredible run to conclude the regular season, picking up double-digit points in 17 consecutive games. She also set a new career high in points twice this season, with 30 against Ohio State on December 1, and 31 in Pittsburgh on February 13th.

“Teisha is getting an opportunity to really play her first year, so she’s just trying to find herself as a player.” Head Coach Vonn Read said after the team’s game on February 17.

The highlight of Hyman’s season came on December 5 against Central Connecticut State, where she picked up the fifth triple-double in program history.

Triple-Double for Teisha Hyman



2 AWAY from a Quadruple-Double



27 PTS | 11 STL | 15 AST | 8 REB

Hyman was just two rebounds away from being the first WBB player to ever pick up a quadruple double. Still, it was one of several spectacular performances this season.

Hyman extended the streak of Syracuse guards receiving the honor to seven seasons in a row. Syracuse will face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Tournament tomorrow at 1:00.