TNIAAM invites you to make this Syracuse men’s basketball Senior Day an opportunity to give back

March is here and unfortunately for Syracuse Orange basketball fans it’s not bringing with it the usual anticipation and excitement. We know this year hasn’t brought either team the success we’ve grown accustomed to around here and that can put a damper on the fun this time of year often brings.

As we have from time to time in the past Nunes Magician would like to find a way to make an impact beyond providing you with Syracuse sports coverage and a bit of #jokesandgarbage. Those of you in Central New York know that in addition to post-season basketball and green beer, March is about The Vera House’s White Ribbon campaign.

The Vera House White Ribbon Campaign (WRC) calls for male-identified adults and youth to join with survivors to end gender-based violence. The campaign is an invitation and challenge from survivors to men and boys to become leaders in preventing violence and healing their communities. Wearing a white ribbon or wristband is an important statement. It means you will not support, commit or remain silent about abuse. Stand with us to end domestic and sexual violence and participate in the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign!

There will be a lot of eyes on the Carrier Dome this Saturday afternoon. When they face the Miami Hurricanes the Orange will say good-bye to Bourama Sidibe, Paddy Casey, Nick Giancola and Chris LaValle. We’ve also been told that Jimmy Boeheim, Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider will be playing their final Syracuse home game. What we’re promoting is an opportunity to tie-in a contribution via the results of Saturday’s final regular-season game in the Dome this season.

Some examples you could consider for a donation amount would be to equal:

total points scored by the Boeheim Brothers

total points and rebounds from Bourama and/or Cole

number of three-pointers Syracuse makes (or attempts)

total points scored by the Orange

total number of times Jim Boeheim yells at Joe Girard, Frank Anselem and Benny Williams

if you’ve got a bit more to spare these days, you could use the total number of wins in Jim Boeheim’s career (real or NCAA “wins”)

if you just want to be spiteful you could go with the number of Big East losses suffered by the Georgetown Hoyas

Donations can be made to The Vera House White Ribbon Campaign online here and if you do participate please note TNIAAM in the comments as we’d love to see if we should explore additional opportunities to do this in the future.

We’ll be sure to share the link again in Saturday’s game thread and via social media.