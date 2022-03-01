Nathan Henderson and Kahniya James lead Syracuse track at ACC Indoor Championships

We didn’t expect the Syracuse Orange indoor track and field team to take any titles last weekend at the ACC Indoor Championships. The Orange focus more attention on the longer outdoor season and the ACC has a lot of standout performers. Syracuse finished the meet with a 13th place finish for the men and 14th place finish for the women. Virginia Tech won the men’s team title and shared the women’s team title with Duke.

Nathan Henderson placed 4th in the 3000m in a time of 7:54 and added a 6th place finish in the 5000m in 13:48. JP Trojan was 8th in the 5000 in a time of 13:55. Syracuse’s other scorer was Jaheem Hayles in the 60m hurdles. Hayles took 6th in a time of 7.91 in his first ACC championship appearance.

A new PR for Nathan Henderson! He takes fourth in the ACC 3000-meter Championship pic.twitter.com/ssnQGDZLZp — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) February 26, 2022

For the Syracuse women Kahniya James was 6th in the 60m dash in a time of 7:45, James was the top freshman in the event. The other scorer for the Orange women was Abigail Spiers who finished 7th in the 5000m in 16:28.

New PR for Abigail Spiers! pic.twitter.com/TPBrHpypqm — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) February 26, 2022

The Orange will get a few weeks of practice in before starting the outdoor season the last weekend in March.