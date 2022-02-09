Syracuse men’s and women’s lacrosse receive ACC preseason honors

We’re just two days away from the official start of lacrosse season in Syracuse, so it’s time for the final preseason word before the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s lacrosse teams begin their 2022 seasons.

That word belongs to the ACC coaches, who have voted on the preseason poll and the preseason All-ACC teams.

The women’s results were released yesterday, and the Orange were picked to finish third behind defending national champions Boston College and North Carolina. Notre Dame finished fourth, followed by Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech and first-year program Pittsburgh.

The Orange were also picked third in the national preseason poll by Inside Lacrosse, yet another metric to emphasize how strong the ACC is from a national perspective.

As for the All-ACC team, SU had four players named. Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Tyrrell, Sarah Cooper and Emily Hawryschuk all made the team. The four selections tied with Boston College and North Carolina for most overall.

Orange Preseason All-ACC Honorees

Sarah Cooper

Emily Hawryschuk

Emma Tyrrell

Meaghan Tyrrellhttps://t.co/eA1IX2xbd4 pic.twitter.com/ocSxCqTdSW — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 9, 2022

Last week, the men’s poll and team were released, and the Orange were picked to finish fifth in the conference. Just as with the women, the defending national champions, Virginia, were selected on top. They were followed by Duke, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Syracuse.

The Orange men had three players selected to their All-ACC team in Tucker Dordevic, Brendan Curry and Brett Kennedy.

Orange place 3 on the Preseason All-ACC Team.



More: https://t.co/FDbTqKRkvI pic.twitter.com/YTz6spDA7s — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) February 1, 2022

The Syracuse lacrosse season gets underway this weekend, with the women starting the party on Friday night when they host No. 13 Stanford at 6 PM on ACC Network Extra. The men will take the Carrier Dome field on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM on ACC Network when they play Holy Cross.