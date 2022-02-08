Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s win over Boston College

It wasn’t pretty but the Syracuse Orange extended their winning streak to a season-long four games with a win over the Boston College Eagles. The empty arena was fitting for a game that we wouldn’t suggest anyone watch again as both teams seemed to go through the motions for long stretches. Still it’s better to win ugly than lose at this point in the season so let’s get to the three takeaways,

Homecoming for Cole Swider

The Rhode Island native celebrated his return to New England with a big game on both ends of the floor. Swider had 11 points at halftime and was the one Syracuse starter who put together two solid halves on the night. He finished with 21 points on an efficient 6 of 11 shooting (5-8 from 3) to go along with 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. As Syracuse clings to dreams of a NCAA bid Swider has stepped his game up to keep the Orange playing meaningful games down the stretch.

Swider Swoosh x2



BC’s outside shooting

We knew that BC wasn’t a strong perimeter team but no one thought they’d have an 0 for 11 start and shoot 1 for 15 at the half on three-point attempts. These weren’t the result of strong Syracuse defense as BC got clean looks off penetration, passes and offensive rebounds but they saw Louisville shoot the other day and thought that looked like fun. The Eagles ended up 6 for 28 from 3 for the game while Syracuse was 11 for 24 and that’s a big reason why the Orange left with a win.

Symir’s Surge

Maybe the Orange were stuck watching the end of North Carolina-Clemson because the early offense settled for jump shots without a ton of ball movement. Then Symir Torrence entered the game and found Cole Swider for back to back 3s to give the Orange a 19-9 lead. Then Torrence added a nice drive and pull-up as he helped Syracuse extend their lead from 13-9 to 32-20.

He didn’t get off the bench until the final three minutes but immediately saved a Syracuse possession with an offensive rebound. That possession ended with Joe Girard’s dagger 3 from the corner. I know he’s dealing with an injury but to not use him until Jesse Edwards fouled out was a curious call. While they didn’t rack up points in this one, Torrence, Frank Anselem and Benny Williams combined for 12 rebounds on a night when Jesse Edwards struggled.

