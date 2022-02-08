 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6) vs. Boston College (9-12, 3-7)

New, 221 comments

The BATTLE of the BROTHERZ

By James Szuba
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will tip-off in its first of two road games this week, first taking on Boston College for the 80th time.

These two teams are trending in opposite directions as Syracuse has won three straight games while Boston College has dropped three of its last four. Syracuse has won its last six games against Boston College. The Orange own the all-time series edge 53-26.

The battle of the brothers will be on display as Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim take on Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford, so you can expect that to be talked about on the ACC Network.

Syracuse is a 4.5 point favorite in this one. The over/under is set at 145.5.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...