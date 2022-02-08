GameThread: Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6) vs. Boston College (9-12, 3-7)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will tip-off in its first of two road games this week, first taking on Boston College for the 80th time.

These two teams are trending in opposite directions as Syracuse has won three straight games while Boston College has dropped three of its last four. Syracuse has won its last six games against Boston College. The Orange own the all-time series edge 53-26.

The battle of the brothers will be on display as Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim take on Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford, so you can expect that to be talked about on the ACC Network.

Syracuse is a 4.5 point favorite in this one. The over/under is set at 145.5.

