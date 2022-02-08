Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6) vs. Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7)

Day & Time: Tuesday, February 8, 8 pm ET

Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Ma.

Line: Syracuse is a four-point favorite according to DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Boston College Blog: BC Interruption

Rivalry: 53-26, Syracuse

Current Streak: 6, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse lost the first three matchups that it played against Boston College. The first of those meetings came in 1959, where the Eagles won 78-71 in Syracuse. Pete Chudy led the Orange with 13 points while Jon Cincebox grabbed 19 boards.

Last Meeting: Syracuse played a lot of iso ball last time against Boston College, meaning what should have been an easy win turned into a tighter finish. The Orange shot 39.1% in the second half but lived to tell the tale as Syracuse won 75-68.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,095-419) | Boston College - Earl Grant (first year, 9-12)

Coach Bio: Grant played his collegiate basketball at Division II Georgia College for two seasons. He started his coaching career at The Citadel before joining Gregg Marshall’s staff at Winthrop. Marshall took the head coaching job at Wichita State and brought Grant with him for three seasons. Grant then moved on to Clemson as an assistant for four seasons.

Grant got his first head coaching job at the College of Charleston in 2014. After a slow start his first two seasons, the Cougars finished at least fourth in the CAA every year afterwards. That included a conference championship in 2018, meaning the College of Charleston qualified for the NCAA Tournament. He then moved to Boston College for his first year at the helm in the 2021-22 season.

Last Year: Boston College massively struggled throughout the 2020-21 season, finishing at the bottom of the ACC with a 2-11 conference record and a 4-16 overall record. The Eagles lost to Duke in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Seventh-year head coach Jim Christian was fired halfway through the season on February 15th.

Last Game: Like most teams, Boston College couldn’t figure out the Virginia defense and lost 67-55 to the Cavaliers. The Eagles only shot 40.4% from the floor and lost the turnover battle 14-9.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: While he may have been a starter for Boston College last season, Makai Asthon-Langford has taken over the reins as the primary ball carrier and scorer for Boston College. The graduate student is averaging 12.7 points per game and 2.95 assists per game.

If Syracuse Wins: Phew. Move on to the next.

If Syracuse Loses: …ALRIGHT LACROSSE STARTS ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

Fun Fact: Buddy Boeheim now sits in second place in all-time three pointers made in Syracuse history. He now has 283, but still has a way to go to reach Gerry McNamara’s program record of 400 made threes.