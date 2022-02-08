FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse Orange opponent...

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Location: Not in Boston, MA

Students: 9,637 students who are ready for women’s lacrosse season.

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Earl Grant and his New Balance track suit would have fit in at Sunday’s New Balance Grand Prix meet at Ocean Breeze

Jim Boeheim is 2-1 on the road this year wearing this blue look so expect it to make the trip East

Advantage: Boston College because

Uniforms:

New Balance gave the Eagles a pretty clean tradition look here.

Advantage: Boston College for having the guts to sign a deal with New Balance in 2022

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #ForBoston

Credit to BC for having a department-wide vision. However 99% of the people in Boston would rather see them lose than win.... which means that BC is actually giving the people what they want...damn well played Eagles

Advantage: Boston College

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

Brose Baskets Bamberg- German BBL (Patrick Heckmann) vs SLUNETA Usti nad Labem- Czech NBL- (Kaleb Joseph)

If Brose Baskets Bamberg doesn’t have a shoe deal with Big Baller Brand, what’s the point?

Advantage: Boston College

Prediction:

Last year the Orange shot the lights out in Conte in front of a bunch of cardboard cutouts. This year they will shoot the lights out in front of a bunch of empty chairs and Syracuse fans. First audible “Let’s Go Orange” chant will be detected about 11 minutes into the game and the people will get some extended Paddy Casey run in this one. That sound you hear is Syracuse fans sending emails to Joe Lunardi asking what the Orange need to do to get into the First Four.