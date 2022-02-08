Syracuse basketball: Buddy Boeheim passes Andy Rautins for second all-time in 3-point makes

During the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball win over Louisville, senior guard Buddy Boeheim moved into second place in makes on the all-time 3-point list at Syracuse. Boeheim made five 3s against the Cardinals, giving him 285 made 3s for his Orange career.

Boeheim trails only Gerry McNamara with 400 career 3s. He’s now 285-778 (36.6%) from 3-point land in his four years at Syracuse.

@Buddy_Boeheim35 has climbed to second on the Orange’s career 3-pointers list. pic.twitter.com/nT69YuOlG7 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 7, 2022

Against Louisville, Boeheim knocked down his third three of the first half on a feed from Jesse Edwards into the corner, which moved him past Andy Rautins for second all-time. He knocked down two more 3s in the second half for good measure.

Boeheim is one of ten finalists for the Jerry West award, given annually to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He’s averaging 19.3 points per game in his senior season while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Boeheim is second in the ACC in scoring and in made 3-point field goals (64). He leads the ACC and all Power Five conferences in minutes per game (37.6).