Syracuse track and field’s hurdlers take the spotlight in NYC

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were down in New York City last weekend to compete. At the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge, hurdlers Shaleah Colaire and Jaheem Hayles posted strong times in the 60m hurdles for the Orange. Colaire was 5th in the women’s race in a time of 8.39 while Hayles won the men’s race in a time of 7.75. On Sunday, alum Freddie Crittenden was 4th at the New Balance Grand Prix.

Other strong performances for the Syracuse women came from Khaniya James who took 3rd in the 60m dash in 7.56. Eunice Boateng was 4th in the 200m in a time of 24.29. Boateng and Colaire teamed with Kennedy Tarley and Jana Riley to take 3rd in the 4x400 relay and Boateng was also on the 6th place distance medley relay team with Abigail Spiers, Sage Brooks and Annie Boos.

Hayles posts a top-time to headline Dr. Sander Invite day 1



Hayles was followed by Syracuse teammates Naseem Smith (5th in 8.00) and Anthony Vasquez (7th in 8.13). Trei Thorogood continued his strong freshman campaign with a 3rd place finish in the 60m dash in 6.92 (Sean Tucker was 15th in 7.02). Kevin Robertson was 5th in the mile in 4:06 while the men’s DMR team of Noah Beveridge, James Nmah, Joey Eovaldi and Nathan Henderson took 5th.

Syracuse will split their squads again next week with the sprint/hurdle group heading to Clemson while the distance runners return to Boston University.