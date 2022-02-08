Syracuse men’s basketball vs Boston College: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (12-11, 6-6) men’s basketball team is hoping their offensive efficiency continues tonight when they take on the Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7) in front of what will surely be a friendly crowd on the road. The Eagles haven’t played since last Tuesday at Virginia but they have won their last two home games.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 78, Boston College 62

BC’s not a very good offensive team and while they want to slow the pace, they don’t seem capable of controlling a Syracuse offense that’s rolling right now. Look for the Eagles to try and make this game a slog but if the Orange move the ball like they did on Saturday they should find plenty of good looks. The crowd will be firmly behind Syracuse in this one and expect them to have plenty to cheer about.

Szuba

Syracuse 90, Boston College 65

Look, if you’re in New York State you might be SOL. But all I’m saying is Syracuse is somehow only a 4.5 point favorite at Boston College for reasons unbeknownst to any of us here. Full disclaimer: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor, nor a doctor. I will not be held responsible for this next part. But in theory, if you had a ranch to bet Syracuse -4.5, now would be the time to bet that ranch.

Looking forward to Boston College pulling the upset now.

Oh well, it was only a ranch.

Christian

Syracuse 80, Boston College 70

I’ll give Boston College maybe a few more points because they’re at home, but the Orange should take advantage of a team that ranks near the bottom of many ACC categories. The Eagles do have a rebounding advantage over the Orange, so once again it’ll be on Jesse Edwards to stay on the floor and provide interior presence. However, the Syracuse offense is clicking well right now and the Eagles don’t have much of an answer on offense or defense.

Michael

Syracuse 82, Boston College 63

Boston College has the worst shooting percentage in the ACC. Sub-par defense or not, the Orange should not have much trouble containing the Eagles offense. And now that the offense is focused around Jesse Edwards, all five SU starters are clicking and making the most of their chances. As long as Syracuse keeps shooting the way it has been, and Jesse keeps up his two-way play, this shouldn’t be close. I say Paddy Casey will make an appearance for the second straight game.