Syracuse football lands commitment from Dartmouth transfer Isaiah Johnson

National signing day has come and gone but the Syracuse Orange football squad has not finished building the 2022 roster. Syracuse landed a commitment from Dartmouth corner back Isaiah Johnson who will transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Let’s see what’s bout to happen next #committed2cuse @CuseFootball @CoachNJ_Monroe pic.twitter.com/5GsmByu1qW — I S A I A H • J O H N S O N (@Isaiah_2live) February 7, 2022

Johnson has been a starter for Dartmouth for the past two seasons, although he was sidelined for most of the 2019 season with a broken fibula. He finished the 2021 season third on the team in tackles with 55 total. Johnson also led the team with six pass breakups and recorded his first career interception against Princeton which he returned for a pick-six. He helped Dartmouth secure its 20th Ivy League title.

After his career year with Dartmouth, teams were noticeably interested once Johnson hit the portal. While Syracuse and Colorado were the only two Power Five schools to give him an offer, other notable programs like Tulane and Western Michigan threw their hat in the ring for Johnson’s commitment.

Johnson joins a now deep cornerback room with Garrett Williams, Duce Chestnut and fellow transfer Alijah Clark. While his natural position in the secondary is on the outside, Syracuse now has versatility with him and Clark to potential use one or both at Syracuse’s thin safety group.

Syracuse now has brought in six transfers into the program this offseason. Johnson and Clark join Bralyn Oliver, Juwawn Price, Dan Villari and CJ Hayes.

Welcome to Syracuse Isaiah! Take a look at his tape here: