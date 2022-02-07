Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Streaking with Juddy and Boe!

Just when you were ready to write them off for the dead, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has Undertaker meme’d their way back into our hearts and bubble watch with an impressive 3 game ACC win streak going into a stretch of incredibly winnable February games. Not saying it was improbable... just that we may have predicted this all last week.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

Remember when The Green Arrow came to the Dome and someone fought him? Good times...

We’re going streaking! The Orange men’s team have won 3 in a row. What’s the key to that success? Juddy and Boe.

What should we expect moving forward from this team?

WE HAVE A FLEET. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

National Signing Day was this week! What did Syracuse do? Was it good? We discuss.

Football Schedule time!

