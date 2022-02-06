Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (9-11, 2-8) vs. No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (20-2, 10-1)

Day & Time: Sunday, February 6, 12 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: 16-7, Louisville

Current Streak: 4, Louisville

First Meeting: The Orange and the Cardinals first met in November 1986, with Syracuse earning a 73-62 win at home.

Last Meeting: Louisville came away with an 84-71 victory on its home court back on Jan. 13. The Orange were very much in the game, tying things at 62 with seven minutes left before the Cardinals ran away with the win. Christianna Carr had 19 points to pace Syracuse.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 9-11) | Louisville - Jeff Walz (15th season, 405-110)

Coach Bio: Walz played college basketball at Northern Kentucky before getting into coaching. His first assistant gig was a stop was at Western Kentucky for the 1996-97 season before going to Nebraska for three seasons. He was an assistant at Minnesota for the 2001-02 season before taking the same role at Maryland.

Walz stayed at Maryland for four seasons, winning a national title in 2007. After the title run, he accepted the job at Louisville, where he’s been since. Walz has only missed the NCAA Tournament twice in his 14 completed seasons, and one of those years was due to COVID. He hasn’t ascended to the top of the mountain at Louisville, but some of his teams have come close.

The Cardinals were NCAA Runners-Up in 2009 and 2013 and again made the Final Four in 2018.

Last Year: It was a pretty successful year, even by Louisville standards. The Cardinals finished 26-4, won the ACC regular-season title, and made the Elite Eight as a 2-seed, losing to top-seeded Stanford.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: We’ll give the honor to Hailey Van Lith for the second straight time. Van Lith had 20 points in the first meeting between the Orange and Cardinals in January. She exploded for 34 in Louisville’s last outing at Clemson. Let a player like her get some confidence, and it’s going to be a long day.

If Syracuse Wins: It would be this season’s signature win. The Orange played Louisville tough at the KFC Yum! Center a few weeks ago. If Syracuse can get a good crowd out to the game tomorrow, who knows?

If Syracuse Loses: At least Syracuse doesn’t have to play another ranked team for two weeks after this one.

Fun Fact: The player reunion stuff is getting old, so we’ll find something else. The Cardinals lost their season-opener to Arizona in overtime. Since then, they are 19-1 with the only loss coming at No. 3 NC State. Louisville knows how to take care of business and hasn’t shown itself to be susceptible to upset-minded teams.