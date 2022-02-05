GameThread: Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6) vs. Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7)

Welcome back to your regularly scheduled Syracuse Orange viewing. We’re all set for a 2 pm start on ESPN2 between your Syracuse men’s basketball team and the Louisville Cardinals. Continuing with our theme of welcoming random people to watch a game at the Carrier Dome, this week’s guest is notable Saturday Night Live star, Syracuse hater and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson is making a return to Syracuse as Adam Weitsman's guest for today's game against Louisville.



Davidson is infamously known in CNY for controversial remarks about the city, calling Syracuse "trash" in 2018. https://t.co/2r5wGD65XE — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

In any case if you need some more light reading before or during the game, enjoy some of our latest articles and Louisville previews, such as:

