FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse Orange opponent...

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Location: Louisville, KY

Students: 14,303 students who are ready for a Pitino reunion.

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Mike Pegues might be an Interim coach but he’s got the casual game handled like a pro.

Jim Boeheim is still tweaking his looks to find one that’s got a lot of wins it it.

Advantage: Louisville

Uniforms:

Another game against an Adidas school means we need to be alert for something wild but these road reds aren’t bad.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #L1C4 and #GoCards

“Louisville First. Cards Forever.” is actually a decent slogan even if the hashtag looks like one of those weird recruiting things.

Advantage: Louisville

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

Jonava Jonavos- Lithuanian LKL (Juan Palacios) vs Hapoel Galil Gilboa- Israeli BSL- (Tyus Battle)

Did you know that Tyus is now teammates with London Perrantes? How many times do you think that Easter Sunday game comes up in conversation?

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Syracuse players are taking turns having big games and this time the wheel falls on Jimmy Boeheim’s square. Jimmy B for 3 is heard several times echoing through the Dome as the Orange keep up their torrid shooting and grab a third straight win sending Syracuse fans streaming to Joe Lunardi’s inbox....even if it’s a bit too early for that.