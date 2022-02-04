Syracuse men’s basketball vs Louisville: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6) men’s basketball team is back home and looking to get on the right side of .500 when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7) on Saturday afternoon at 2:00. The Cardinals have lost seven of their last eight and the Orange are hoping to push them to the wrong side of .500.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 78, Louisville 69

The Orange have found success sharing the ball in the last two games with 34 assists and only 16 turnovers. We’ve talked all year about this team clicking when they pass more than dribble and it’s finally taking hold. Louisville is going to play strong defense and compete on the boards so Syracuse can’t afford to come out with a weak effort. If the Orange are focused they should be able to handle the Cardinals.

Zeke

Syracuse 78, Louisville 72

The Orange are coming into Saturday’s game against Louisville red hot on offense over their last two games, shooting 58.1% from the field and 55.3% from distance. Louisville (11-11, 5-7) has been on a four-game losing streak since Jan. 22nd, most recently losing to North Carolina 83-90 in overtime Tuesday night. They have also lost seven out of their last eight games since Jan. 8th. With Louisville struggling as much as they have been since the start of the new year, it’s hard to see how this red hot Cuse team loses Saturday afternoon against a team that has struggled so much to get a W recently.

Szuba

Louisville 76, Syracuse 72*

Look, I’ll admit Louisville is somewhat confounding despite the 11-11 record. I thought for sure Duke would blow them out after Chris Mack was let go, only for the Cardinals to hang around with the No. 9 team in the country. Then, without Malik Williams, a near overtime victory against North Carolina if not for a bad foul call and technical. The Syracuse offense should taper off slightly against a Louisville defense that likes to muck it up and while the Cards struggle to score, the zone defense hasn’t been good. But all I know for sure is Syracuse hasn’t won more than two straight games all season. Them’s the breaks.

*If Williams plays

Christian

Syracuse 75, Louisville 65

The Orange have to be careful. I get it, it’s weird to call a game between two 11-11 teams a “trap game.” However, Syracuse has some good momentum with two key wins and a relatively easy part of the schedule coming up. Meanwhile, Louisville is only in its third game under an interim head coach and has lost four straight games. It could be very easy for the Orange to underestimate the Cardinals, which leads Syracuse players to revert to stagnant and inefficient offense. However, Louisville doesn’t have the offense to keep up with Syracuse’s recent form.

Michael

Syracuse 80, Louisville 72

The Orange proved me wrong against NC State, and I won’t doubt them twice. They’re back home in what should once again be a packed Dome, and the Cardinals simply can’t match them shot-for-shot. Louisville will keep this one close, but between the adjustments under a new head coach and Syracuse’s recent surge in offense, this is SU’s game to (hopefully not) lose. The Orange finally get that elusive 3rd straight win.

******************************************************************************************

