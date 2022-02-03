National Signing Day: K Brady Denaburg commits to Syracuse

It’s now the day after National Signing Day but we have more commitment news to report for the Syracuse Orange. Late yesterday afternoon the Orange added Brady Denaburg, a new kicker to prepare for life after Andre Szymt so let’s learn a little more about Brady.....

Twitter feed: @bradydenaburg7

Hometown: Merritt Island, FL

Previous School: Merritt Island High School

Stats: 6’ 0”, 180 lbs.

Commitment date: February 2, 2022

Position: Kicker

Ratings: Five stars and the 12th ranked kicker from Kohl’s Kicking.

Other Offers: He chose the Orange over offers from Air Force and Rhode Island

Dino’s projected nickname: Dino’s going to call his new kicking weapon Denabomb.

Player Breakdown: A late add from new special teams coach Bob Ligashesky, Denaburg played quarterback for his high-school team and has yet to focus full-time on kicking like other prospects. He served as his school’s punter and kickoff specialist and has worked with former Syracuse kicker Nate Trout in Florida. His background could present an opportunity to run some trick plays in the future and we all love those trick plays.

Highlights: