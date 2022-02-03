Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Miami: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (9-10, 2-7) vs. Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 4-5)

Day & Time: Thursday, February 3, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 23-10

Current Streak: Syracuse, 2

First Meeting: The Orange and Hurricanes first met in December 1988 with Syracuse coming away with a 78-62 victory in Coral Gables.

Last Meeting: The last meeting in the series came on Jan. 17, 2021, at the Dome and saw the Orange dominate Miami 99-64 to earn a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Syracuse shot 17-of-30 from the three-point line, jumped out to a 32-14 lead after 10 minutes, and never looked back. Priscilla Williams led the way with 27 points, making all nine of her shots from the field, including six threes.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 9-10) | Miami - Katie Meier (17th year, 314-206)

Coach Bio: Meier was a star at Duke back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. She is among the school leaders in points per game, career points, assists, and rebounds per game. After assistant coaching stints at UNC Asheville and Tulane, she landed the head coaching gig at Charlotte in 2001. She went 76-45 with an NCAA Tournament bid in 2003 before moving on to Miami in April 2005.

Now in her 17th season, it took Meier a few years to build the Hurricanes into a consistent program. Starting in the 2009-10 season, Miami made 10 postseason appearances in a row. That includes eight NCAA Tournament bids with a stretch of five straight from 2015 to 2019. The past few years have been a struggle, with the Hurricanes finishing at .500 the last two seasons.

Last Year: Miami finished 11-11 overall and 8-10 in the ACC. The Hurricanes lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament and did not receive a postseason bid.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Kelsey Marshall is Miami’s go-to player with a team-leading 14 points per game. She has about twice as many field goal attempts as anyone else on the team even though she shoots a less-than economical 38 percent from the field. Syracuse needs to try and force her into bad shots.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange finally get their first road win of the season and move back to .500 on the year. These games against the middle of the league are critical to win.

If Syracuse Loses: The road struggles continue and hopes of any kind of postseason fade just a little bit.

Fun Fact: The Syracuse reunion tour continues with Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi next on the long list. The 6-foot-4 Djaldi-Tabdi played three seasons at SU after redshirting for the 2017-18 season. She had her best season in 2019-20, in which she averaged 8 points per game. This year, she’s been solid for Miami, putting up 7.3 points per game, including 19 against Duke.