Top 2022 guard Judah Mintz visits Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program hosted class of 2022 recruit Judah Mintz over the weekend. Mintz, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, attended the team’s game against Duke.

Mintz is ranked No. 35 in ESPN top 100 and No. 53 by 247. He plays high school basketball at Oak Hill Academy and ran with Team Durant on the AAU circuit. After decomitting from Pittsburgh in November, Mintz reopened his recruitment and he’s since whittled his list down to four schools in NC State, DePaul, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Mintz will visit Wake Forest this week for the NC State game. He’s looking to make a decision in early April. What have the four schools been telling him?

“Just be able to come in and play my game is the main pitch from everybody,” Mintz began. “Be able to be an on-ball player. Be able to make plays with the ball in my hands and be able to play off the ball as well is really a big deal for me. Be in a position to be able to win and be on the floor as a freshman is ideal.”

Syracuse associate head coach Adrian Autry is Mintz’ main recruiter. Autry has recruited players from the DMV area such as Jerami Grant, Frank Howard, Justin Taylor and Benny Williams. Syracuse hopes to have Mintz to come in, put the ball in his hands and be able to create off the dribble, he says.

“Their pitch is being able to be a playmaker for them, be a person that can get in the lane and create plays from there and just add on to the good freshman class that they already have,” Mintz said.

Mintz is familiar with a few members of Syracuse’s incoming class. He’s played against Chris Bunch on the AAU circuit and he’s played with incoming Syracuse recruit Justin Taylor on Team Takeover in the past. Taylor has been courting his services.

“I’ve known him for a while,” Taylor said. “That’s my guy. Of course I’d try to get him to come here with us.”