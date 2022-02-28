Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: They are who we thought they were!

Much like our curmudgeon head coach, the TNIAAM Podcast has no plans of going anywhere anytime soon, regardless of the struggles of the teams. After a 1-2 men’s basketball week, a sad trombone of an end to the women’s basketball season, and post game press conference shenanigans, there was plenty that happened this week in Syracuse Orange land.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

What’s your worst stand and clap memory?

Ok fine, we’ll talk men’s basketball and the week that was.

Why did the Syracuse season feel boring?

SOCCER TALK (There’s the a Syracuse angle, I promise)

Lacrosse talk! (Mostly women, we don’t want pain tonight)

