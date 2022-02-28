FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs North Carolina

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Sorry we left you last week but life happens even in the #jokesandgarbage division. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse Orange opponent...

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Students: 19,014 students who believe the ceiling is in fact the roof

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Does it look like Hubert Davis is wearing joggers here? They can’t be joggers right? If they are joggers then give this man coach of the year right now.

Jim Boeheim’s a bit mad because he has to change before eating his post-game chicken parm.

Advantage: Carolina

Uniforms:

Syracuse has some solid uniforms but the Carolina home whites are classic

Advantage: Carolina

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #CarolinaFamily

A little bit less pretentious than The Brotherhood.

Advantage: Carolina

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

Casademont Zaragoza- Spanish ACB (Deon Thompson) vs CAB Madeira- Portugese LPB- (James Southerland)

We could all use some CAB Madeira after Saturday night’s game.

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Syracuse will get a better start in this one before the Tar Heels begin to impose their will inside. We have a feeling that Brady Manek’s going to be the player annoying Cuse fans with offensive rebounds and open jumpers. The Orange rally in the second half but each time they can close to one possession they are stymied by Carolina who holds on for five point win.