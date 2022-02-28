ACC men’s basketball power rankings leap into March

This season keeps getting weird...well other than Duke taking the regular-season title. Virginia looked to be getting on a roll then they dropped both their games. Wake stumbled against Clemson and Virginia Tech is lurking.

Let’s get to this week’s power rankings which are through last night’s games

1) Duke Blue Devils- (25-4, 15-3 Last week: 1st)

I was writing this piece when I dropped a french fry from my plate. Before I knew it Mark Williams scooped it up, dunked and I got whistled for a foul.

2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 Last week: 3rd)

Mike Brey ACC Coach of the Year seems likely to happen. 2022 y’all.

3) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 Last week: 2nd)

Losing to Clemson isn’t a great idea in the final couple of weeks but Wake and a couple of other teams can help themselves in Brooklyn.

4) Miami Hurricanes: (20-9, 11-6 Last week: 4th)

Miami will have to try and survive Boeheim Brothers Day next weekend. It’s a game that could make or break their resume.

5) North Carolina Tar Heels: (21-8, 13-5 Last week: 5th)

Pray for the Syracuse interior players as they prepare to face Armando Bacot

6) Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 Last week: 6th)

What a difference a week makes...or should we say 1.4 seconds.

Onions!



Matthew Cleveland w/ the buzzer-beating, game-winning 3 at UVA!



pic.twitter.com/BSw9XpujMo — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 26, 2022

7) Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 Last week: 7th)

The NET loves the Hokies so they might be in better position for an at-large than teams ahead of them in the standings. Computers....am I right?

8) Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 Last week: 8th)

About that whole “Avoid Duke in the ACC Tournament as long as possible” contest. Not looking good for the Orange.

9) Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 Last week: 11th)

Seriously how big was that Matthew Cleveland shot? He’s going to be getting UMBC levels of hate from UVA fans.

10) Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 Last week: 14th)

Clemson rights themselves with a 2-0 week. Vice Principal Brownell returns the chocolate pudding to the locker room.

11) Boston College Eagles: (11-17, 6-12 Last week: 10th)

BC was so close to a 3-game winning streak but getting one win last week keeps them from dropping lower.

12) Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 6-12 Last week: 9th)

Serious question: how much would the ACC have to pay you to go to the Tuesday games in Brooklyn?

13) Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 Last week: 13th)

The “we’re just here so we don’t lose our scholarship” tour is almost over for these players.

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: (11-18, 4-14 Last week: 12th)

They failed to reach 60 pts in either game last week. Duke had 51 at the half on Saturday night. At least Josh Pastner has someone to share Mom’s meatloaf with in the ACC basement.

15) NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 Last week: 15th)

Kevin Keatts is going to need a lot of ice cream to drown the sorrows of this season.

Where did we go wrong this week? Are you excited at all about the ACC Tournament this season?