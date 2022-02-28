Syracuse men’s basketball vs UNC: TNIAAM predictions and poll

Can the Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9) men’s basketball team stop their two-game losing streak when they hit the road to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5). Let’s get to the predictions:

Christian

UNC 88, Syracuse 72

There are just too many options for Syracuse’s defense to cover. The guards are going to need a break at some point with all of the ball movement and perimeter threats that are on the Tar Heels. However, without Symir Torrence, this could easily turn into a blowout before the Orange offense finds any rhythm in the Dean Dome. It’s tough enough dealing with Bacot down low without Jesse Edwards, but with five other players shooting above 35% from three, it’s a recipe for disaster for Syracuse.

Szuba

North Carolina 85, Syracuse 75

Stopping North Carolina will prove to be difficult for this Syracuse team as the Tar Heels shoot it much better from three than in recent years. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love are much improved in that category, Kerwin Walton is still a threat and Brady Manek gives Carolina an untraditional stretch four that will challenge the 2-3 zone. Throw in Armando Bacot against a Syracuse team that’s struggled to defend from the center spot against Duke and it won’t matter how many times Buddy Boeheim’s scores the basketball. The Orange are in trouble in Chapel Hill.

Michael

North Carolina 88, Syracuse 69

No Jesse to defend against Armando Bacot’s second chances? Combine that with the hostile environment of Chapel Hill, a fatigued SU squad that continues to be picked apart from distance, and a thin bench that will be even more depleted without Symir Torrence, and this game shouldn’t be close. Punt for Miami on Saturday.