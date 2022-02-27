Symir Torrence exits Duke game in need of stitches

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team suffered a blow when Symir Torrence took a hard hit to the head in the first half against Duke. After driving baseline and creating contact, Torrence fell to the ground where he remained for extended time until he was helped off the floor by a Syracuse team trainer. No foul was called on the play.

Torrence exited the game with a bloodied forehead and would not return. He would need stitches to address the wound, according to Syracuse Athletics.

Going forward, Torrence’s status for Monday night’s game against North Carolina is unclear. Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com reports Torrence is in concussion protocol.

“He’s hurt,” Jim Boeheim said. “I doubt if he’ll be back for a while.”

Torrence also suffered a sprained knee ligament in the first meeting against Duke back on Jan. 22, which caused him to miss one game. He’s averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.