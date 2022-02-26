 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse women’s ice hockey wins CHA Championship in overtime

The Orange earn their 2nd title in program history

By Kevin M Wall
12/11/21: The Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey Team lines up for the National Anthem prior to their game against Princeton. Photo by Michael Ostrowski

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team needed overtime for the 2nd straight day but they were able to win the CHA Championship 3-2 over Mercyhurst this afternoon. Playing on home ice the Orange won their 2nd CHA title thanks to a game-winning goal from Sarah Thompson.

The Orange held one-goal leads at the end of the first two periods thanks to goals from Abby Moloughney and Sarah Marchand. Mercyhurst tied the game at 2 about halfway through the final period.

Thompson’s title-winning goal came at 7:32 of the extra session and was assisted by Jessica DiGiolarmo and Tatum White. Arielle DeSmet made 29 saves on 31 shots to earn the victory in net. The Orange clinch a spot in the NCAA Championships and will likely face the top-seed in the opening round.

Congratulations to Head Coach Paul Flanagan and his team on their sweep of the CHA titles this season.

