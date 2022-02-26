GameThread: Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8) vs. #7 Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team still looks for its first win over a rank opponent this season as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils come to town in what will be Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski’s final meeting at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse has split its last four games while Duke was won five straight. The Orange are fighting for post-season play while Duke looks to improve its seed for the NCAA Tournament. If the season ended today, these teams would have a chance to meet in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Duke leads the all-time series over Syracuse 12-6, including five straight. Syracuse opened as a 7.5 point underdog at home. As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.