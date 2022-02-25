Syracuse women’s ice hockey advances to CHA Finals

In an overtime thriller, the Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team took down the RIT Tigers 3-2 to advance to the CHA Finals.

Senior Abby Moloughney was the hero for Syracuse, picking up a hat-trick in this do or die showdown. Moloughney got the party started just 32 seconds into the game, when Captain Jessica DiGirolamo wristed one on net from the blue line. After the initial save was made, Moloughney batted home the rebound for an early lead. Victoria Klimek also picked up an assist.

The Tigers struck back with a power play goal in the second period, followed by another tally while up a player early in the third. RIT, fresh off yesterday’s upset of Lindenwood, were in position to do the same to the top-seeded Orange.

But Moloughney didn’t let that happen. She snapped a shot over the goaltender’s glove to tie things up with just over 13 minutes to play.

Regulation wasn’t enough for this one. In overtime, the two sides traded chances for another thirteen-plus minutes until #13 ended it.

On to the title game! @CuseIce wins its semifinal in OT and will play in Saturday’s CHA Championship at Tennity Ice Pavilion at 2 PM. pic.twitter.com/1qjeHV5bl2 — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) February 25, 2022

The Orange outshot the Tigers by an extremely large margin: 52-12. Gotta give credit where it’s due: Sarah Coe played outstanding in net for RIT.

SU will play the winner of tonight’s game between Penn State and Mercyhurst tomorrow at 2 at Tennity Ice Pavillion. Good luck to the Orange as they play for their 2nd CHA post-season title.