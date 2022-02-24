 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse men’s basketball retirement gifts for Coach K

If the Orange want to get in on this gift idea we have some suggestions

By Kevin M Wall
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In case you haven’t heard the Syracuse Orange will host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the final regular-season meeting between Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski. Some ACC schools have taken the occasion to present Coach K with some gifts like Louisville did last month.

We really don’t know if Coach K likes bourbon or baseball. Does he like anything other than basketball and making menacing faces at officials and student journalists? Well that won’t stop us from suggesting some suitable Syracuse-related gift ideas:

  • A piece of the Carrier Dome roof signed by Jim, Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim
  • A replica Carrier Dome tin
  • Voucher for two free Dome Dogs
  • A bottle of Tully’s Honey Mustard
  • An autographed copy of Forever Orange
  • VIP passes to the New York State Fair
  • A gift card to Eva’s European Sweets
  • A sports coat with a custom lining featuring John Gillon’s buzzer-beater
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Duke at Syracuse Photo by Orry Perce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now it’s your turn. Give us some ideas in the comment.

