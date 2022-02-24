Syracuse men’s basketball retirement gifts for Coach K

In case you haven’t heard the Syracuse Orange will host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the final regular-season meeting between Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski. Some ACC schools have taken the occasion to present Coach K with some gifts like Louisville did last month.

We really don’t know if Coach K likes bourbon or baseball. Does he like anything other than basketball and making menacing faces at officials and student journalists? Well that won’t stop us from suggesting some suitable Syracuse-related gift ideas:

A piece of the Carrier Dome roof signed by Jim, Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim

A replica Carrier Dome tin

Miss out on a chance for a Dome tin? Secure a ticket package for the Rutgers, Clemson, and Pittsburgh football games to receive the replica tin free! https://t.co/lmWYiHVYGm pic.twitter.com/4xucLWLgHU — ‘Cuse Promos (@CusePromos) September 7, 2021

Voucher for two free Dome Dogs

A bottle of Tully’s Honey Mustard

An autographed copy of Forever Orange

VIP passes to the New York State Fair

A gift card to Eva’s European Sweets

A sports coat with a custom lining featuring John Gillon’s buzzer-beater

Now it’s your turn. Give us some ideas in the comment.