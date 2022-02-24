Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-15, 4-12) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-14, 3-13)

Day & Time: Thursday, February 24, 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 7-2

Current Streak: Syracuse, 1

First Meeting: It took until Syracuse joined the ACC for the teams to meet. The Orange came away with a 64-54 win in North Carolina in March 2014.

Last Meeting: Syracuse got past Wake 85-78 on Feb. 4, 2021, at the Dome. Digna Strautmane played all 40 minutes and led a quartet of Orange players in double-figures with 17.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 11-15) | Wake Forest - Jen Hoover (10th year, 139-167)

Coach Bio: Hoover is a Wake Forest alum, graduating in 1991, earning three All-ACC selections in her four-year career. It was a long, winding road back to her alma mater. She broke into coaching in 1994, making assistant coaching stops at Memphis, California, and Virginia, just to name a few schools.

She got her first head coaching job at High Point in 2011. She only lasted one season before Wake came calling. Hoover’s 10 seasons in Winston-Salem haven’t been filled with much success. The 2015-16 season was the only time the Deacons finished over .500 during her tenure and even that was only a 17-16 campaign.

Last Year: Despite posting a 12-13 record and an 8-10 ACC mark, the Demon Deacons managed to secure an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Wake went home early, losing 84-61 to Oklahoma State.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Jewel Spear has a cool name and is one of the best players in the ACC. She averages 18.6 points per game and shoots it at 41 percent from the field. She went off for 40 points against East Tennessee State and added 32 against Cornell in non-conference play. She has five games of 20 points or more in ACC play.

If Syracuse Wins: It’s pretty much all about seeding in the ACC Tournament at this point. If the Orange wins, they’ll have a firm grasp on the 11-seed.

If Syracuse Loses: Wake hops into the 11-spot. The Orange could face the Demon Deacons, Clemson, or Pitt in Greensboro.

Fun Fact: Syracuse’s offense has been in a funk over the last few games. The Orange offense has had some very good nights and some very bad ones. Syracuse’s season-high in points is 116 against Central Connecticut. Their season-low is 43 against UNC. That’s a 73-point range. It’s a microcosm of Syracuse’s struggles for consistency this season.