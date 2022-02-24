Syracuse indoor track and field heads to ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange indoor track and field teams will likely see their season end with this weekend’s ACC Championships at Virginia Tech. Even though Sean Tucker won’t be competing we hope that you’ll still be following along with the competition which will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Action for the Orange kicks off on Thursday evening with the distance medley relays for both men and women. Friday afternoon kicks off with the first sections of the 5000m runs where Abigail Spiers leads a group of five Syracuse women while JP Trojan and Nathan Henderson lead six men. Freshman take the spotlight in the mile with Sage Brooks and Kamari Miller competing.

The 60m hurdles could offer Syracuse’s best chance for a podium finish as Shaleah Colaire and Jaheem Hayles enter with the fifth-best time in the event this season. Hayles will be joined by four other Syracuse hurdlers in the men’s race and Colaire will double back in the 200m dash.

Eunice Boateng enters the 400m dash with the 10th-fastest time in the ACC and freshman Kahniya James and Trei Thorogood will look to make the final in the 60m dash. Annie Boos heads up a group of five Syracuse women in the 3000m while Henderson and Trojan come back to lead six Syracuse men in the event.

This has been an outstanding year for the ACC as four athletes currently lead the NCAA in events. Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame set the collegiate record in the 3000m while Adrian Wildschutt, Trey Cunningham and Lauren Ryan from Florida State lead the nation in the 5000m, 60m hurdles and women’s 3000m respectively.

If you can’t stream the meet you can follow the live results here, Good luck to the Orange this weekend.