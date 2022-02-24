Syracuse women’s ice hockey prepares to host CHA Championships

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team will play host to the College Hockey America championships starting this afternoon at Tennity Pavillion. Syracuse earned the opportunity to host after winning their 1st regular-season CHA title in program history. The Orange also hosted these playoffs in 2011 when the Orange lost by a 5-4 score to Mercyhurst.

As the top seed, Syracuse will play the winner of the Lindenwood-RIT game in the opening game of Friday’s semi-finals. Puck drops at Noon and that game will be followed by Penn State vs Mercyhurst and the championship game will be held on Saturday at 2:00pm. Syracuse has played in eight CHA Championship games with a previous record of 1-7.

Congratulations to @CuseIce for winning the regular season championship title



The Orange will be hosting the CHA Tournament on February 24-26th at Tennity Ice Pavilion! pic.twitter.com/NMY9LaOnsT — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) February 14, 2022

The Orange finished the season with a record of 11-4-1 in CHA games, 13-10-6 overall. They are led on offense by Abby Moloughney who is first on the team in goals (13), assists (15) and points (28) this year. Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet led the league in save percentage with a .939 mark on the year.

Before the Championships get started it was awards time and Syracuse took home some hardware for their successful season. Paul Flanagan was named CHA Coach of the Year for the fourth time, Abby Moloughney received the CHA Sportsmanship award for the second time. Jessica DiGirolamo repeated as Best Defenseman winner. Arielle DeSmet was named CHA Goalie of the Year and Lauren Bellefontaine took home Best Defensive Forward.

Six Syracuse players received All-CHA honors. DeSmet and DiGirolamo were first-team selections. Moloughney and Bellefontaine were 2nd-team selections while Sarah Marchand and Madison Primeau were named to the CHA All-Rookie team.

Good luck to the Orange as they attempt to win their 2nd CHA title.