Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to win its seventh game in its last eight tries, taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from South Bend shortly.

Syracuse comes into the night having won six of its last seven games, but still devoid of a quadrant one win that would have the team in consideration for bubble territory. Notre Dame, meantime, has won five of its last six, but coming off a loss to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Irish have only lost one conference game at home this season; a loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 31.

The Orange own the all-times series edge 31-22 and have taken three of the last four meetings against the Irish, including two at Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse needs to put itself in position to put itself in position and could start that process with a win tonight. But Notre Dame is a four point favorite at home.

