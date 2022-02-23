Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4)

Day & Time: Wednesday, February 23, 7 pm ET

Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.

Line: Syracuse is listed as five-point underdog on DraftKings

TV/Streaming: ESPNNews, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down

Rivalry: 31-22, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: By early basketball standards, Syracuse had an offensive field day against Notre Dame on February 12, 1914. The Orange won comfortably 50-14 with Lew Castle scoring 20 points.

Last Meeting: Notre Dame led by as much as 20 points last season in the Carrier Dome. But Syracuse switched to the press and Buddy Boeheim got hot as the Orange used turnovers and outside shooting to complete an impressive comeback and win 75-67.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,098-420) | Notre Dame - Mike Brey (22nd season, 467-256)

Coach Bio: Brey started his collegiate basketball career with Northwestern State for three years and finished at George Washington during his final season. He would return to his high school, the prolific DeMatha High School in Maryland, as an assistant for five years before being hired by Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Brey served as an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff for eight seasons before taking the head coaching job at Delaware in 1995. He led the Blue Hens to three 20-plus win seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances during his five years as head coach.

Brey then became the head coach of Notre Dame in 2000, where he has stayed since. The Fighting Irish have accumulated 15 20-plus win seasons and 12 NCAA tournament appearances. That includes a 32-win campaign during the 2014-15 season where Notre Dame won the ACC tournament, the only conference championship that the Fighting Irish have won under Brey. His deepest tournament runs with the Fighting Irish were back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

Last Year: For only the third time under Brey, Notre Dame finished the regular season with a sub-.500 record. The Fighting Irish struggled, never winning more than two games in a row. Notre Dame fell in the ACC Tournament as an 11-seed to six-seed UNC to finish the year with an 11-15 record, not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Last Game: Notre Dame saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at Wake Forest, losing 79-74 to the Demon Deacons. The lead swapped 12 times between the two teams.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Dane Goodwin continues to improve now in his senior season at Notre Dame. He is the second leading scorer for the Fighting Irish with 14.6 points per game, ranks third in rebounds with 5.0 per game, and is first in three point shooting with 58 makes on 125 attempts (46.4%).

If Syracuse Wins: DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK CUSE ON THE ROAD BACK TO THE BUBBLE!!!

If Syracuse Loses: Please be nice to us on Saturday Coach K.

Fun Fact: Syracuse’s four turnovers against Georgia Tech on Monday is a season low.