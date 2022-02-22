Jimmy Boeheim records back to back double-double’s against Boston College and Georgia Tech

Two Jimmy Boeheim double-doubles equals two Syracuse wins in the books.

The fifth-year transfer from Cornell University, Jimmy Boeheim, has been on a tear over the past two games collecting back-to-back double-doubles in two straight wins, Monday night’s being his fifth since suiting up for the Orange.

His fourth double-double of the season was recorded on Saturday afternoon against Boston College in a blowout 76-56 win at home. While Jimmy shot the ball efficiently from the field on a low amount of shots attempted, he also found other ways to make his presence known on the floor.

Boeheim rebounded the ball particularly well in this game, grabbing 10 of Syracuse’s 35 total team rebounds. He finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 66.7% on 6-9 shot attempts from the field and 1-1 shots from distance.

Jim Boeheim noted his elder son’s performance following the Saturday afternoon win in the post-game press conference.

“I thought he was good and I thought he took advantage of match-ups where he could go on guys,” He said.

On only nine shots attempted, Jimmy worked his magic on the floor and put together a solid overall game going a little bit of everything for the Orange.

When asked by the media about his performance following the game, Jimmy said rebounding has been an area he has wanted to help the team out with as much as he could this season.

“Rebounding has been a big emphasis for our team and for me this whole year, so I’m happy to be able to help there and I think and just trying to be patient trying to pick my spots. Obviously going on, guys I think guys were getting really good looks and was just trying to play my role you know, and later in the game, I got some match-ups and wanted to take advantage of them all,” Jimmy said.

In Monday night's game against Georgia Tech, Jimmy brought the same energy and team-first mentality needed to help Syracuse win a game that ended up coming down to the wire.

While he finished the first half with 15 points shooting 60% on 4-7 shot attempts from the field, in the second half he didn't score the ball as efficiently as he did in the first half. In fact, Jimmy shot 0-7 from the field in the second half of the game but he made up for his poor shooting in other ways. Jimmy ended up sinking 5-6 free-throw attempts in the second half and overtime, including two clutch free throws with less than two minutes left in overtime.

He was also a menace on the rebounding end of the ball again, grabbing 4 offensive and 6 defensive rebounds to get an even 10 to finish the night.

Jimmy’s final stat line in Monday night’s 74-73 overtime win included 20 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist on 35.3% shooting on 6-17 from the field, 50% on 2-4 shots attempted from distance, and 75% from the charity stripe on 6-8 shots.

Jim Boeheim was encouraged by his eldest son’s performance on Monday night and credited him as the reason Syracuse was able to stay in the game during the first half as the team shot 35.3% from the field on 12-34 shots and 29.4% from three on 5-17 shots attempted.

“Jimmy was really good in the first half tonight, he kept us in the game and you know we just can't shoot it that poorly and it's just the way it goes,” The head coach said.