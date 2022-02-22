ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Does anyone want to make the NCAA Tournament?

Just when it looked like more ACC teams were going to get back into NCAA at-large discussion they decided to do things like lose to Pitt. Anyway let’s get to this week’s power rankings which are through last night’s games

1) Duke Blue Devils- (23-4, 13-3 Last week: 1st)

Survived a scare from Wake Forest which almost gave Duke a 4th home ACC loss. Lucky for Coach K that the Tournament isn’t in Cameron

2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 Last week: 5th)

Took care of Notre Dame on Saturday night and our favorite ACC HC dropped this gem

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes: "I was really impressed with the Carrier Dome. I've been to some really shit domes in my career. I was really, really impressed with the Carrier Dome." — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) February 21, 2022

3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4 Last week: 2nd)

Huge game for Syracuse on Wednesday when they complete the gauntlet run in South Bend. We all hope Mike Brey isn’t coaching in the leprechaun suit during this one.

4) Miami Hurricanes: (19-8, 11-5 Last week: 3rd)

Miami split the week but we don’t punish them too much because that’s basically what everyone does in the ACC these days.

5) North Carolina Tar Heels: (20-8, 12-5 Last week: 4th)

Well last week we said UNC had a big game at Virginia Tech and they got a big road win...but before that they decided to lose a home game to Pitt. Even after they survived against Louisville last night, that’s not how you impress the committee down the stretch.

6) Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 Last week: 6th)

Another 1-1 team as Virginia lost to Virginia Tech then came back and beat Miami. Still work to do for the Hoos.

7) Virginia Tech Hokies (16-11, 8-8 Last week: 7th)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before but they went 1-1 on the week and a road game in Miami looms large this week in the “Avoid Duke in the ACC Tournament as long as possible” contest.

8) Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7 Last week: 8th)

Syracuse currently leads the above game as they sit 7th in the ACC but with Notre Dame and Duke coming up can The Boeheim crew keep their spot?

9) Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 Last week: 11th)

Big road win in Chapel Hill and suddenly the Panthers are playing the spoiler role in the league.

10) Boston College Eagles: (10-16, 5-11 Last week: 13th)

The dream of a .500 season is gone but the Eagles at least have The Heights uniforms to provide any sort of positivity for the 21-22 year.

11) Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 Last week: 9th)

Got a win over Clemson to stop their slide but the Seminoles are going to need a major run in Brooklyn to get into the Dance.

12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: (11-16, 4-12 Last week: 14th)

Got a win over Pitt then made Syracuse sweat it out on Monday night so that gives them the edge among this group of teams.

13) Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 Last week: 12th)

No AD and no Head Coach has some people talking about a Jurich-Pitino reunion which is what happens when your basketball-crazed area is stuck watching a lousy team.

14) Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 Last week: 10th)

Clemson is just spiraling out of control right now. To be in the basement is just embarrassing for this squad.

15) NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 Last week: 15th)

They host BC and get a shot at the erratic Tar Heels this week so maybe their time at the bottom will come to an end as we get ready to head into March?

*************************************************************************************************

Where did we go wrong this week? How many ACC teams do you think will be playing in the 2nd weekend of the NCAA Tournament?