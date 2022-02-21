GameThread: Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball game is set play its second of four games in a one week span, returning home to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a game which was rescheduled from December.

Syracuse has won five of its last six games while Georgia Tech has lost five of its last seven. The Yellow Jackets stopped the bleeding on Saturday with a win over Pittsburgh, ending a three-game slide.

The Orange just barely own the all-time series edge over Georgia Tech 7-6. Josh Pastner’s squad won last season’s outing in Atlanta (as well as the ACC Tournament). Syracuse opened as an 8.5 point favorite in this matchup. The over/under is set at 145.5.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.