Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (14-12, 8-7) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11)

Day & Time: Monday, February 21, 7 pm ET

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse is a big favorite, getting -9.5 from DraftKings

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse), WatchESPN, WatchYESNetwork

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Georgia Tech Blog: From the Rumble Seat

Rivalry: 7-7 Tied

Current Streak: 1, Georgia Tech

First Meeting: The second round of the 1985 NCAA tournament featured the first ever matchup between Syracuse and Georgia Tech. Future NBA All-Star Mark Price led the Yellow Jackets and all scorers with 18 points. Rafael Addison scored 17 points to lead the Orange, with Pearl Washington having an off game, scoring just seven points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse led by five at halftime, but the Georgia Tech offense exploded into action in the second half. The Yellow Jackets shot 63.3% from the floor in the second half and scored 50 points after halftime to win 84-77. Moses Wright predictably dominated the Orange, scoring 31 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,097-420) | Georgia Tech - Josh Pastner (sixth season, 94-91)

Coach Bio: Pastner played his collegiate basketball as a walk-on at Arizona. His coaching career began with the Wildcats as an assistant in 2002. He moved to Memphis in 2008 to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under John Calipari. Pastner would take over as head coach of Memphis after Calipari left for Kentucky. The Tigers would achieve five 20+ win seasons in seven years under Pastner, including three NCAA tournament appearances.

Pastner would be hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach following the 2015-16 season. He won 21 games in his first season with the Yellow Jackets and finished as the runner-up in the NIT to TCU. However, Georgia Tech wouldn’t replicate the success of Pastner’s first season, finishing below 20 wins in every year before last season, when the Yellow Jackets turned it around..

Last Year: Georgia Tech floated a couple of games above .500 before going on a tear to end the season. The Yellow Jackets won their last six regular season games to earn the four-seed in the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech beat Miami in its first round quarterfinals matchup before automatically moving to the championship game due to a positive COVID-19 test in one-seed Virginia’s program. The Yellow Jackets beat Florida State to win the ACC Championship. Georgia Tech got a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament but were no match for an under-seeded Loyola-Chicago team. The Yellow Jackets didn’t have Moses Wright for that game.

Last Game: A +5 turnover margin and a 46.4% field goal percentage gave Georgia Tech all it needed to beat Pitt 68-62 in the Petersen Events Center. The Yellow Jackets held the Panthers to 41.2% from the floor.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: With Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado graduating last year, Michael DeVoe has taken over as Georgia Tech’s alpha on the team. He leads the way with 18.7 points per game.

If Syracuse Wins: Three games over .500? What is this place?

If Syracuse Loses: Spiraling towards a losing record? What is this place?

Fun Fact: Joe Girard is shooting 91.8% from the free throw line. Syracuse’s single season record belongs to Gerry McNamara, who shot 90.9%.