Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Turtle beats Orange

A slow week in news and basketball means that Syracuse Orange fans got what they always wanted: LACROSSE TALK.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

Cooney’s law - Syracuse will always Syracuse.

We say we’re going to start with lacrosse, and naturally we end up at football via facilities.

Women’s lacrosse had a huge win over #4 Stony Brook!

Men’s had a sad loss against #1 Maryland.

Women’s basketball talk: the season is almost over, was the Vonn Reed experiment a success?

Does the men’s basketball team finish above .500?

