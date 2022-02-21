 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Turtle beats Orange

Those dang shells...

By Andrew Pregler

Syracuse Orange Men’s Lacrosse versus Maryland Terrapins Men’s Lacrosse at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY Photo Credit: Jack Wallace
A slow week in news and basketball means that Syracuse Orange fans got what they always wanted: LACROSSE TALK.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Cooney’s law - Syracuse will always Syracuse.
  • We say we’re going to start with lacrosse, and naturally we end up at football via facilities.
  • Women’s lacrosse had a huge win over #4 Stony Brook!
  • Men’s had a sad loss against #1 Maryland.
  • Women’s basketball talk: the season is almost over, was the Vonn Reed experiment a success?
  • Does the men’s basketball team finish above .500?
