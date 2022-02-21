Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Turtle beats Orange

A slow week in news and basketball means that Syracuse Orange fans got what they always wanted: LACROSSE TALK.
As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!
In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Cooney’s law - Syracuse will always Syracuse.
- We say we’re going to start with lacrosse, and naturally we end up at football via facilities.
- Women’s lacrosse had a huge win over #4 Stony Brook!
- Men’s had a sad loss against #1 Maryland.
- Women’s basketball talk: the season is almost over, was the Vonn Reed experiment a success?
- Does the men’s basketball team finish above .500?
