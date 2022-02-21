Syracuse men’s basketball vs Georgia Tech: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7) men’s basketball team is back on the Jim Boeheim Court floor again tonight when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 4-10) at 7:00.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 82, Georgia Tech 78

The Orange are going to have to take care of the ball as the Yellow Jackets are grabbing 8 steals per game. This is a game where Syracuse will need to be patient on offense and make sure not to give Tech opportunities in transition. There should be opportunities to work the ball inside the paint against a smaller Yellow Jackets squad. On defense Syracuse will need to force someone other than Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher to make shots to beat them. The Yellow Jackets have found success when they make 10 or more threes so the Orange need to work hard to cover the perimeter.

Zeke

Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 66

Syracuse is coming into tonight’s game against Georgia Tech having won five out of their six games and sits with a 14-12 record. With momentum in Syracuse’s favor here, I simply cannot see how the Orange lose this game to the 4th worst team in the ACC after beating Clemson, Boston College, and NC state earlier this season.

Christian

Syracuse 85, Georgia Tech 77

The worrying thing for Syracuse is that Georgia Tech is a middle-of-the-road three-point shooting team. The problem with that is that this year’s Orange defense has plenty of issues stopping average three-point shooting teams. That should give Georgia Tech a boost, but the team’s regular shooting, rebounding and turnover issues should ultimately give the Orange the edge.

Szuba

Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 68

Georgia Tech really struggles to score the ball and while I fully expect Devoe and Usher to get theirs, it’s been trying for the Yellow Jackets to find offensive production beyond those two veterans. Syracuse will have to key in on Dallas Coleman from outside but if the Orange can do that, it should be a double-digit win at home with the Syracuse offense continuing to roll. Orange by a dozen.

Michael

Syracuse 81, Georgia Tech 64

Georgia Tech is a two-man team on offense, plain and simple. Their moderate three-point shooting should be the only issue for Syracuse. A key to this one is the Yellow Jackets’ poor rebounding, something the Orange usually have to deal with themselves. By evening the playing field there, SU can use its size advantage to create chances up close and personal.