GameThread: Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6) vs. N.C. State Wolfpack (10-12, 3-8)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will look to pick up its second true road win of the season as it takes on the North Carolina State Wolfpack from PNC Arena. For the folks at home, that’s ESPN2 with a 9 p.m. tip — hydrate/caffeinate responsibly.

Syracuse owns the all-time series edge over NC State 10-6, including a sweep last season of 3-0 after beating the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament. Syracuse is 4-2 in PNC Arena. Syracuse is coming off a 22 point win over Wake Forest after losing its two previous games by double-digits. Wake, meantime, is coming off a 20 point loss to North Carolina.

Syracuse opened as a two point underdog in this one. The over/under is set at 150.

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below.