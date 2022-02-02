National signing day: Syracuse football adds DB Greg Delaine

It’s National Signing Day, which means a few new Syracuse Orange athletes are about to sign their letters of intent. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Greg Delaine

Twitter feed: @delaine_gregory

Hometown: Ft. Myers, FL

Previous School: Ft. Myers High School

Stats: 6’ 1”, 170 lbs.

Commitment date: February 2, 2022

Position: Defensive back

Ratings: Four stars from ESPN. Three stars from 247Sports and Rivals.

Other Offers: He was committed to Georgia Tech and had offers from others such as Mississippi State, Iowa State, and Coastal Carolina.

Dino’s projected nickname: Let’s go with “D-Lane” here.

Player Breakdown: A surprise flip for the Orange. Delaine will help bolster a Syracuse secondary that has had to dip into their depth in recent years. 247 has him ranked as the fourth-best incoming recruit in this class for the Orange so don’t be surprised if he’s playing special teams and pushing for a spot in passing situations.

Highlights: