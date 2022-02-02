Syracuse vs. NC State: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6) vs. NC State Wolfpack (10-12, 3-8)

Day & Time: Wednesday, February 2, 9 pm ET

Location: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

NC State Blog: Backing the Pack

Rivalry: 10-6, Syracuse

Current Streak: 3, Syracuse

First Meeting: December 4, 1990 featured the first matchup between Syracuse and NC State at the Carrier Dome. The Orange won 86-79 off 24 points and 17 rebounds from junior Dave Johnson.

Last Meeting: Syracuse proved that it was indeed possible to defeat a team three times in one season with an 89-68 win over NC State in the first round of the 2021 ACC tournament. Buddy Boeheim started his end-of-season scoring rampage with 27 points against the Wolfpack that day.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,093-418) | NC State - (second year - 23-20)

Coach Bio: Keatts played his collegiate ball at D-III Ferrum College before starting his coaching career as an assistant at Southwestern Michigan for a season. He then moved to Hargrave Military Academy to take an assistant job for two seasons before being promoted to head coach. Keatts stayed for two seasons before taking an assistant job at Marshall. After two years, he returned to the head coaching role at Hargrave for an additional eight seasons.

Keatts then moved to Louisville as an assistant in 2011, where he stayed for three years and was part of the now-vacated 2013 Cardinals national championship team. Keatts then took his first D-1 head coaching job at UNC Wilmington, where he qualified for the NCAA tournament in two out of his three seasons with the Seahawks. Keatts took the NC State job in 2017 and made the NCAA tournament with the Wolfpack in his first season. NC State has won at least 20 games every season under Keatts, but that streak broke last season.

Last Year: NC State failed to find much consistency in the ACC last season but the Wolfpack went on a run towards the end of the year. NC State won its last five games of the regular season to improve its record to 13-9 heading into the ACC tournament before getting eliminated by Syracuse. The Wolfpack accepted an NIT invitation but lost in the quarterfinals to Colorado State.

Last Game: NC State couldn’t get the better of its in-state rival as UNC handled the Wolfpack 100-80. NC State allowed UNC to shoot over 54% from both the floor and three.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Dereon Seabron has transformed himself from a bench player at the beginning of 2020 to NC State’s leading scorer. He nearly averages a double-double with 18.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game.

If Syracuse Wins: And you doubted that Syracuse would be in bubble conversation this season.

If Syracuse Loses: Well hope was fun while it lasted.

Fun Fact: Buddy Boeheim averaged over 20 points per game in January.