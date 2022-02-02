National signing day: Syracuse football officially adds 2022 transfers

As we continue our National Signing Day coverage we want to recap the transfers that the Syracuse Orange have added for the 2022 season.

These players join Louisville transfer Bralyn Oliver who signed in December, flipping his commitment from Oregon State. In many of the discussions around the recruiting track record of Dino Babers has been the caliber of schools that Syracuse is competing against for these recruits. With that being said it’s important to note that the Orange added four transfers from P5 schools in this cycle.

A graduate from Michigan State, WR CJ Hayes joins the Orange for 2022. He is also already on campus.



Welcome home, @cjhayes98 #NSD2022 pic.twitter.com/q2g6XxQmQl — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 2, 2022

Clark and Oliver should push for time in the Syracuse secondary next fall and while the others appear to be depth additions they are coming in to bolster positions of need. How will they look in Orange? Well we are going to get a chance this year to actually watch a spring football game.

Mark your calendars for Friday April 1st. The best thing that ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips has done in his first year on the job has been to mandate that every school has to have a spring game on the ACC Network. We are going to fire up the overreaction machine for that one as we...

Iverson voice

over-analyze a practice.

Maybe we’ll do a TNIAAM meet-up in the Dome. Spring football, Dome dogs. Who’s in?