FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs NC State

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse Orange opponent...

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Location: Raleigh, NC

Students: 24,239 students who are a couple of wins away from shaving their heads

The 2021-22 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Kevin Keatts had a great shoe game that has been effectively neutered by the new attire. Mike Brey got sick of being compared to all these coaches who dress well and he’s won.

Jim Boeheim loves the switch and probably pulled the strings on Brey’s move.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

NC State sometimes goes wild with the uniforms but this year’s standard home look got a nice upgrade with a bit more red than before. Syracuse will go road orange as usual.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #WPN

WolfPack Nation isn’t ultra-creative but it’s effective.

Advantage: NC State

Best Overseas Team Name:

We look at where alums are playing pro basketball and determine the coolest name using our secret super-scientific formula.

Yalova Group Belediye Spor- Turkish BSL (C. J. Williams) vs Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece- Turkish TBL- (Andrew White)

The BSL is higher than the TBL so for this round it’s clear who wins.

Advantage: NC State

Prediction:

The Orange feed off of Saturday night and are hitting shots from all over the Triangle but Dereon Seabron keeps the Wolfpack close. Syracuse struggles with full-court pressure and falls behind but Jesse Edwards does damage in the paint and it opens up some late 3’s to get the Orange back to .500