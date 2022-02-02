National Signing Day: DL Kevin Jobity, Jr. signs with Syracuse

It’s National Signing Day, which means a few new Syracuse Orange athletes are about to sign their letters of intent. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is

Twitter feed: @JobityKevin

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Previous School: Maryvale High School

Stats: 6’ 4”, 250 lbs.

Commitment date: January 31, 2022

Position: Defensive line

Ratings: Three stars from ESPN. No stars from 247Sports and Rivals.

Other Offers: He received offers from Army and several Ivy League schools and preferred walk-on opportunities from Pitt and West Virginia

Dino’s projected nickname: Something about the simple “KJ” feels like it fits here.

Player Breakdown: Jobity only has one year of high school football under his belt so it’s no surprise that he wasn’t highly-recruited. He comes from an athletic family and as a former soccer player you’d imagine he’s got some decent footwork to go along with an athletic frame. He’s likely going to need development but it’s a worthwhile risk for Syracuse to take.

Highlights: