 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

National Signing Day: DL Francois Nolton signs with Syracuse

An early enrollee who projects as the Orange’s top recruit

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Albany at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s National Signing Day and while the number of players Syracuse Orange will sign is small, there are going to be additions formally announced today. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Francois Nolton, the highest-rated prospect in this class

Twitter feed: @99_nolton

Hometown: Miami, FL

Previous School: Edison High School

Stats: 6’ 4”, 225 lbs.

Commitment date: January 15, 2022

Position: Defensive line

Ratings: Four stars from ESPN. Three stars from 247Sports and Rivals and both of them had him rated as a top-100 player in Florida.

Other Offers: He was an original commit to Florida and had plenty of offers including Alabama, Miami, USC and Texas A&M.

Dino’s projected nickname: Francois the First or Sir Francois sound regal enough for Dino to use.

Player Breakdown: A late flip who is already enrolled on campus, Nolton brings size, speed and the ability to get after the quarterback. With the Orange looking to replace Cody Roscoe and Kingsley Jonathan on the outside, Nolton will have the opportunity to get on the field next Fall.

Highlights:

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...