National Signing Day: DL Francois Nolton signs with Syracuse

It’s National Signing Day and while the number of players Syracuse Orange will sign is small, there are going to be additions formally announced today. As each signing is confirmed, we’ll post profiles here on TNIAAM. Up next is Francois Nolton, the highest-rated prospect in this class

Twitter feed: @99_nolton

Hometown: Miami, FL

Previous School: Edison High School

Stats: 6’ 4”, 225 lbs.

Commitment date: January 15, 2022

Another BIG TIME addition since the last signing day.



An ESPN 4-star DE and All-American Bowl selection, @99_nolton enrolled last week and is part of the #NSD2022 class. pic.twitter.com/pw6dwE22q9 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) February 2, 2022

Position: Defensive line

Ratings: Four stars from ESPN. Three stars from 247Sports and Rivals and both of them had him rated as a top-100 player in Florida.

Other Offers: He was an original commit to Florida and had plenty of offers including Alabama, Miami, USC and Texas A&M.

Dino’s projected nickname: Francois the First or Sir Francois sound regal enough for Dino to use.

Player Breakdown: A late flip who is already enrolled on campus, Nolton brings size, speed and the ability to get after the quarterback. With the Orange looking to replace Cody Roscoe and Kingsley Jonathan on the outside, Nolton will have the opportunity to get on the field next Fall.

Highlights: