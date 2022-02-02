Syracuse men’s basketball vs NC State: TNIAAM predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6) men’s basketball team is on the road and looking to start a winning streak when they take on the NC State Wolfpack (10-12, 3-8) on Wednesday night at 9:00. NC State has dropped four of their last five games and with this match-up of the two worst-defensive teams in the ACC we could see lots of points.

So before these teams face off we’ll tell you what we think will happen during the game. If you’re betting minded, perhaps you’ll find some appealing odds for the game over at DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

Kevin

Syracuse 81, NC State 79

Look beyond NC State’s record and you’ll see that this is a team with three strong scoring options. Dereon Seabron is having the best all-around season in the ACC but without Manny Bates NC State doesn’t have the interior presence needed to stop opponents. If the Orange are patient enough to work inside they should find success in the paint. This should be an exciting up and down game which is what we need with a 9:00 start.

Zeke

Syracuse 85, NC State 77

While NC State most certainly will come out tonight hungry and aggressive, expect the Orange to walk away with their second straight W heading into their Saturday matchup against Louisville.

Michael

NC State 75, Syracuse 70

I'm not getting too comfortable after one big win. The Orange have struggled mightily away from the Dome this season, and the Wolfpack are in position to keep that pattern going. NC State is the best team in the conference at offensive rebounding, while Syracuse remains the worst on the defensive end. Seabron and Jericole Hellems put together should have enough backcourt production to claw out a close win.

Christian

Syracuse 88, NC State 80

Playing in a track meet is exactly what Syracuse wants. The Orange also wants to play a team that allows opponents to shoot over 35% from three. NC State opponents this season are shooting 36.4% from three, so that bodes very well for the Orange. While the Wolfpack have their big three in Dereon Seabron, Terquavion Smith and Jericole Hellems, there isn’t enough support behind them to sustain a shoot-out.

Szuba

NC State 91, Syracuse 88

This feels like the classic let down game after a big win. As we know, the Syracuse zone has struggled all year and I’m betting on the troika of Seabron, Hellems and Smith to get theirs. Smith is the type of player that can bury Syracuse from range while Hellems and Seabron shouldn’t have much trouble scoring and crashing the glass for second chance points. Syracuse will be able to score against an equally porous defense, but NC State gets this one at home in a one possession game.