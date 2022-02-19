 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7) vs. Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10)

Orange-Eagle Trophy is back up for grabs.

By James Szuba
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action after a one week hiatus, taking on the Boston College Eagles for the 81st time in program history.

Syracuse has won four of its last five games while Boston College has lost four of its last five. The Orange won the first meeting between these two squads 73-64 back on Feb. 8. Syracuse has won seven straight against the Eagles and owns the all-time series edge 54-26.

Syracuse opened as a nine point favorite in this one. The over/under is set at 145.5. Winner reclaims the illustrious Orange-Eagle Trophy, so there’s a lot at stake today, folks.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.

